Teen homicide victim identified in Laurel fatal shooting, updates on other victims

The Delaware State Police have identified 18-year-old Kylee Robinson of Laurel as the victim of the homicide that occurred on Oct. 29 in Laurel.

On Oct. 31, a 15-year-old victim in that shooting was released from an area hospital, while a 13-year-old victim remains admitted in stable condition. At the present time, homicide detectives believe the violent actions by the suspects were specifically directed at either all or one of the three victims.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Here's more of what we know about the fatal shooting

What we know now about fatal Laurel shooting

On Oct. 29 at about 2:47 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of West 7th Street in Laurel. Arriving troopers located an 18-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two additional victims were located on the porch, suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The 15-year-old male and the 13-year-old male were transported to an area hospital. All three victims are from Laurel.

Homicide unit has taken charge of investigation

Due to the nature of the investigation, the Laurel Police Department requested that the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assume the investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed two unknown suspects approached the victims on foot and started shooting.

After numerous rounds were fired, the suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction. The investigation has determined that this was not the result of an active shooter situation.

The scene in Laurel on Sunday night

The Laurel Police Department was first on the scene of the fatal shooting incident with multiple victims, according to its Facebook post Sunday evening.

Areas of W. 7th St., Center Street and W. 8th St. were shut down Sunday as the investigation continued, with multiple suspects still at large, police said.

