Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot.

Deputies said they found the girl near State Road 520 and Clearlake Road, who said she was shot while she was a passenger in a vehicle in the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information has led investigators to believe this was a “targeted attack” on people in the vehicle.

Brevard County deputies said the investigation is still ongoing and they are trying to find out more details about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Communications Center at 321-633-7162 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

