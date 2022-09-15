Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Friday morning.

JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation.

Detectives believe the victim was in a car with two other men when they were approached by a dark colored sedan that began shooting at them. The sedan fled the scene, and detectives are trying to determine the relationship between the two parties. However, detectives say the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

