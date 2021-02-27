Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

Katie Dougherty Zuercher has a vision of her husband waiting for their daughter in heaven.

“She used to wait on the front porch for him to arrive home from work to greet him with the biggest hug before he could even get in the house,” the Ohio mom said in a Facebook post. “I imagine he is waiting for her now with the same eager anticipation.”

Last weekend, Dougherty Zuercher’s 14-year-old daughter, Eirelyn, was seriously injured in a sledding accident at a park in Hinckley, Ohio, Cleveland.com reported.

Her father, Jared, suffered a fatal heart attack as they arrived at a Cleveland hospital emergency room, Dougherty Zuercher said.

“Her daddy got to heaven just before she did, just like he got to the finish line first in every Mario Kart game they ever played together,” Dougherty Zuercher posted on Facebook.

Eirelyn suffered a “detrimental brain injury” and remained on life support while the hospital searched for organ donor recipients, Dougherty Zuercher said.

“Waiting for the inevitable end is emotional and exhausting, but my hope is that a few terrible days for my family will mean a brighter future for other families who will benefit from her healthy organs,” she posted on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Eirelyn was removed from life support.

“Last night Eirelyn saved the world for five individuals,” Dougherty Zuercher posted on Facebook. “Her spirit lives on through the gift of organ donation.”

Eirelyn attended Spring Garden Waldorf School in Copley, WEWS reported.

“Eirelyn was a deeply kind and loving person, an incredible big sister, a talented artist, and a treasured student in our school,” the school said in a statement to WEWS. “Our hearts ache for (the) Zuercher family, Eirelyn’s peers and teachers, and the entire Spring Garden community as we grieve the loss of a child and her father who both left us far too young.”

Dyed ice in frozen creek draws man to water and then he drowned, Missouri police say

Recommended Stories

  • 11-Year-Old Girl Returns Home to Find Both Parents, Who Had Contracted COVID, Dead

    "To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic," a neighbor of the family said, describing the parents as "just the nicest people"

  • Florida mom discovers infant son missing after daycare gives him to stranger

    A Florida daycare is under fire after giving a 7-month-old baby away to a stranger. When Trinity McCoggle arrived at the Orient Road Child Development Center on January 25 to pick up her 7-month-old son, Adonis, she was left distraught when told her baby had been accidentally given to someone assumed to be the child’s parent, ABC2 News reports. Describing what happened, McCoggle said the daycare worker “went to the back to get him, and when she came back, she said, He’s not here.”

  • 9-year-old girl cries to virtual class that she's 'starving,' local food bank steps in

    After the third-grader's classroom incident, a social worker connected the family to a local food bank.

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.

  • Florida High School Football Coach Goes Missing Without a Trace, Cops Call It a 'Big Mystery'

    Roger Pollard didn't show up to work on Wednesday, and his whereabouts remain a mystery

  • Woman ‘ashamed’ after discovering husband’s secret household behavior: ‘[It’s] really concerning’

    People thought this husband was showing some serious red flags.

  • Lady Gaga's father calls shooting and dognapping a 'disgusting act'

    “The whole family is devastated, it’s totally unexpected,” Joe Germanotta, father of the Oscar-winning pop star, said.

  • Officials rule fire at Shaq's landmark Krispy Kreme store in Atlanta was arson

    Investigators released photos of a suspect they believed was involved in the fire at Shaq's Atlanta Krispy Kreme store earlier this month.

  • A Harvard Professor Called Wartime Sex Slaves 'Prostitutes.' One Pushed Back.

    SEOUL, South Korea — The students and the survivor were divided by two generations and 7,000 miles, but they met on Zoom to discuss a common goal: turning a Harvard professor’s widely disputed claims about sexual slavery during World War II into a teachable moment. A recent academic journal article by the professor — in which he described as “prostitutes” the Korean and other women forced to serve Japan’s troops — prompted an outcry in South Korea and among scholars in the United States. It also offered a chance, on the Zoom call last week, for the aging survivor of the Japanese Imperial Army’s brothels to tell her story to a group of Harvard students, including her case for why Japan should issue a full apology and face international prosecution. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “The recent remarks by the professor at Harvard are something that you should all ignore,” Lee Yong-soo, a 92-year-old in South Korea and one of just a handful of so-called comfort women still living, told the students. But the remarks were a “blessing in disguise” because they created a huge controversy, added Lee, who was kidnapped by Japanese soldiers during World War II and raped repeatedly. “So this is kind of a wake-up call.” The dispute over the academic paper has echoes of the early 1990s, a time when the world was first beginning to hear the voices of survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery in Asia — traumas that the region’s conservative patriarchal cultures had long downplayed. Now, survivors’ testimony drives much of the academic narrative on the topic. Yet many scholars say that conservative forces are once again trying to marginalize the survivors. “This is so startling, 30 years later, to be dragged back, because in the meantime survivors from a wide range of countries found a voice,” Alexis Dudden, a historian of Japan and Korea at the University of Connecticut who has interviewed the women. The uproar began after an academic journal’s website published an article in December in which J. Mark Ramseyer, a Harvard Law School professor, argued that the women were “prostitutes” who had willingly entered into indenture contracts. An international chorus of historians called for the article to be retracted, saying that his arguments ignored extensive historical evidence and sounded more like a page from Japan’s far-right playbook. A group of more than 1,900 economists wrote this week that the article used game theory, law and economics as “cover to legitimize horrific atrocities.” The Korean International Student Association at Harvard has also demanded an apology from Ramseyer, expressing concern that the university’s name “could lend credibility to the argument” that Japan’s wartime government was not responsible for the trafficking and enslavement of women. A petition with similar language has been signed by hundreds of Harvard students. Several scholars noted that Ramseyer’s argument was flawed because he did not produce any signed contracts with Korean women as evidence — and that focusing on contracts in the first place was misleading because the women, many of whom were teenagers, did not have free agency. Ramseyer’s paper also ignored a 1996 United Nations report that concluded that comfort women, who came from a number of countries, mostly in Asia, were sex slaves, said Yang Kee-ho, a professor of Japanese studies at Sungkonghoe University in Seoul. “There are many details in the paper which contradict facts and distort truth,” he added. The paper, “Contracting for Sex in the Pacific War,” argues that the Japanese army created standards for licensing so-called comfort stations around Asia during World War II as a way of preventing the spread of venereal disease. Ramseyer, an expert on Japanese law, wrote that “prostitutes” who worked in the brothels signed contracts that were similar to those used in Tokyo brothels, but with shorter terms and higher pay to reflect the danger of working in war zones. Ramseyer declined an interview request. He has previously argued that relying on survivors’ testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years. “Claims about enslaved Korean comfort women are historically untrue,” he wrote in Japan Forward, an English-language website affiliated with a right-wing Japanese newspaper, last month. The International Review of Law and Economics, which published Ramseyer’s recent paper online, posted an “expression of concern” this month saying that it was investigating the paper’s historical evidence. But the journal’s editorial team said through a spokesman that the article would still be published in the March edition and was “considered final.” Another publication, the European Journal of Law and Economics, said this week that it was investigating concerns that had been raised about a paper by Ramseyer that it published last week about the experiences of Korean migrants in Japan. Ramseyer’s supporters include a group of six Japan-based academics who told the editors of the International Review of Law and Economics in a letter that the article that caused the recent outcry was “well within the academic and diplomatic mainstream” and supported by work from scholars in Japan, South Korea and the United States. They did not name any specific scholars. One academic who signed the letter, Kanji Katsuoka, said in an interview that he had only read the abstract of the “Contracting for Sex” article, but felt that the term “prostitute” was appropriate because the women had been paid for their services. “Harvard University is the top school in the United States,” added Katsuoka, a lecturer at Meisei University and the secretary-general of a right-wing research organization. “If they lose freedom of speech, I have to judge that no freedom of speech exists in the United States.” Three decades ago, when survivors like Lee began speaking publicly about their sexual slavery for Japan’s troops, they were embraced by a nascent feminist movement in East Asia that prioritized the right of women to claim their own history. Even though the testimonials prompted an official apology from Japan in 1993, the issue remains deeply contentious. The governments of Japan and South Korea agreed to resolve it in 2015, when Japan expressed responsibility, apologized anew to the women and promised to set up an $8.3 million fund to help provide old-age care. Some of the survivors accepted a portion of the funds, but Lee and a few others rejected the overture, saying it failed to provide official reparations or specify Japan’s legal responsibility. More recently, people on Japan’s political right, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have insisted that the Korean women were not sex slaves because there is no proof that they were physically forced into the brothels. Survivors have long challenged that claim. Lee has said that Japanese soldiers dragged her from her home when she was a teenager, covering her mouth so she could not call to her mother. Ji Soo Janet Park, a Harvard law student who helped organize the recent Zoom event with Lee, said it was designed to combat “denialists and revisionists” who sought to erase the accounts of wartime sexual slavery. “We’re the next generation that’s responsible for making sure that this remains a part of history,” said Park, 27, whose undergraduate thesis explored how memorials to former sex slaves shape Korean American identity. In an interview this week, Lee, the survivor, said that she was dismayed to see people in Japan echo Ramseyer’s “absurd” remarks. She said that she had not given up her campaign to have the issue prosecuted at the International Court of Justice. “As my last work, I would like to clarify the matter at the ICJ,” she said, referring to the court. “When I die and meet the victims who have already passed away, I can tell them that I resolved this issue.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dad ‘shocked’ by daughter’s surprising post-college plans: ‘Leaving [the] whole family behind’

    The daughter told everyone in her family except him.

  • Former NFL Player Montee Ball Reveals How Locker Room Culture Contributed to His Addiction: 'You Got a Pat on the Back for It'

    I had high hopes for Montee Ball.

  • Man Fights Back After Robber Targets His Family's Car in Golden Gate Park in SF

    A smash and grab robbery in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park was caught on cell phone video after the victim prevented the suspect from driving off with his belongings by chasing him on foot. The victim, Jason Andaya, was in Golden Gate Park for 10 minutes with his wife Natalie and son Jasper, 2, when the incident occurred. "I’m just wondering like what's this guy doing on that side of our vehicle… he's got no business there," Andaya told the station.

  • 'Bachelor' contestant Rachael Kirkconnell addresses past racist behavior: 'I'm done hiding from all of this’

    The Georgia native asked that people defending her actions "please stop."

  • A Texas woman went viral on TikTok for using boiled snow to wash out hair dye after her pipes froze

    When a snowstorm left a Texas family without running water in the middle of a dye job, this woman had to get creative.

  • It's so fitting that Renee Montgomery helped rid the WNBA of Kelly Loeffler

    There is something so satisfying about a Black woman being part of the ownership group.

  • NBA G League reportedly opens investigation after Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' during game

    "Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans."

  • Teachers Are Being Asked To ‘Double Up’––Unacceptable

    'Doubling up,' or asking teachers to conduct classes virtually and in-personal simultaneously, is exhausting and literally doubling their workloads.

  • Mom brought to tears by toddler's reaction to TikTok prank: 'I was horrified'

    A TikTok influencer and her 3-year-old son are blowing up on the platform all thanks to their take on a viral trend.

  • Prince Harry says 'toxic' British media drove him and Meghan to split from royal family

    In an interview with fellow Brit and TV host James Corden, Harry discussed what the future holds for his family after the couple finalized their royal exit last week.

  • Waitress recalls unforgettable experience serving Robin Williams: ‘Tired about hearing of rude celebrities'

    TikTok user Roxan McDonald's story about late comedian Robin Williams has people feeling pretty emotional.