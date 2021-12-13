Teen hospitalized after being shot in head in St. Paul's Frogtown

Dec. 13—A 17-year-old underwent surgery after he was shot in the head in St. Paul on Sunday, police said.

Paramedics took the teen to Regions Hospital in critical, but stable condition, according to a police report. He is expected to survive, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Officers responded to the Frogtown neighborhood at 3:05 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting at Minnehaha Avenue and Victoria Street. They located the teen at a nearby residence on Minnehaha Avenue and he told officers he was shot in the intersection, according to Linders.

No one was under arrest as of Monday morning and police are investigating the circumstances.