Teen hospitalized after being shot multiple times at DeKalb County gas station

DeKalb police are investing a shooting that left a teen injured.

Police said at 9:42 p.m. they responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, which is the address of a Chevron Gas Station.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim stated he was driving in the area when unknown people shot at him.

DCPD said detectives are investigating.

