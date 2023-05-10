Teen hospitalized after being shot multiple times at DeKalb County gas station
DeKalb police are investing a shooting that left a teen injured.
Police said at 9:42 p.m. they responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, which is the address of a Chevron Gas Station.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim stated he was driving in the area when unknown people shot at him.
DCPD said detectives are investigating.
