Teen hospitalized after being shot multiples times

According to police, a teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday morning.

APD said the teen was shot five times in the legs and he was grazed in the stomach.

The teen went to a fire station on 350 Lanier Street where he was taken to the hospital.

Police said the teen was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Further investigation revealed there was a dispute, but police are still working to gather more details surrounding the incident.

