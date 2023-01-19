Teen hospitalized after being shot at St. Paul’s Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, police say

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul, police say.

Officers were dispatched at 4:12 p.m. to the building at 270 Lexington Parkway on a report of a shooting, according to a post on the St. Paul Police Department’s Twitter account.

The teen, who was shot in the head, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers established a perimeter for several blocks around the Summit-University neighborhood rec center to search for a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

