Teen hospitalized after being shot at St. Paul’s Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, police say
A teenage boy was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul, police say.
Officers were dispatched at 4:12 p.m. to the building at 270 Lexington Parkway on a report of a shooting, according to a post on the St. Paul Police Department’s Twitter account.
The teen, who was shot in the head, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers established a perimeter for several blocks around the Summit-University neighborhood rec center to search for a suspect.
No further information was immediately available.
