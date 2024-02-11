Teen hospitalized after Downtown shooting

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy is currently in stable condition in the hospital after being shot in the torso in downtown St. Louis. The shooting occurred at the intersection of 14th and Spruce Street.

According to police reports, the 16-year-old victim was making his way from the bus station when an unidentified suspect shot him in the side. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and the search for the shooter is ongoing.

Authorities are actively investigating the situation. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the apprehension of the suspect involved.

