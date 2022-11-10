HOLLAND TWP. — A 16-year-old from Holland was hospitalized early Thursday, Nov. 10, after being shot in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 1 a.m. after being notified by Central Dispatch that a 16-year-old male was en route to Holland Hospital with a gunshot wound.

A 16-year-old from Holland was hospitalized early Thursday, Nov. 10, after being shot in Holland Township.

Detectives learned the incident occurred in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township. The victim and several other teens met with another 16-year-old and an altercation occurred, according to OCSO.

A firearm was produced during the altercation and the victim was shot in the torso. He remained hospitalized as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Subscribe:Receive unlimited access to your breaking news coverage

Deputies have made contact with the families of those involved and seized evidence. The investigation is ongoing. There aren't believed to be any outstanding suspects, or any threat to the community.

Anyone with information should contact OCSO at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Teen hospitalized after shooting in Holland Township