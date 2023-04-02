Teen hospitalized after shooting in Rock Hill, police say

A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Rock Hill on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Rock Hill police responded to South York Avenue for a shots-fired call around 5 p.m., and while responding, a 16-year-old victim arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with a gunshot wound from the shooting.

Police said the victim was then transported to Levine’s Children Hospital in critical condition, where they are getting further treatment.

ALSO READ: ‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Channel 9 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies investigating after body found in Catawba river)