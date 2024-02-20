Teen hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager and a man were hospitalized Monday evening after they were shot in the City of Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say just after 6 p.m. they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of West Meadow Avenue.

While en route, officers say they were notified of a possible victim of a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of South Vetter Street.

Responding units reported two people, a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, had been struck by gunfire. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say they are investigating to figure out what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.

