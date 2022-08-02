Teen hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say

A teen was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. at Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.

During their search, police found several casings and a vehicle that had been hit by bullets. Authorities also spoke to the person who lives at the apartment that was stuck by a bullet. According to investigators, the bullet went through the apartment siding, exited an interior wall, and entered another interior wall in the kitchen above the stove, where the bullet lodged.

No one inside the apartment was hurt. But officers responded to another part of the apartment complex, where they found the teen shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, or the anonymous tip line 803-289-6040.

