A teen has been identified as the deceased victim in a shooting off River Oaks Drive

Sebastian Sanders, an 18-year-old from Marion, has been identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as the victim in a shooting in Carolina Forest over Thanksgiving weekend.

At approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, Sanders was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Seaside Grove Apartments, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS personnel.

Seaside Grove Apartments is in Augusta Plantation off River Oaks Drive.

Devon Charles Smith, 17, of Conway has been charged with murder in connection to the incident, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov. Smith was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to online records.

Horry County Police continue to investigate the shooting, according to Willard.