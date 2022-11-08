Teen identified as fatal shooting victim who was not the target in Fort Worth, cops say

A woman who was killed in a weekend shooting in Fort Worth has been identified as a 19-year-old, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Tuesday.

The victim was Raighan M. McIntosh. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Police said she died Saturday afternoon after being shot in east Fort Worth.

Police believe McIntosh was with a person whom the shooter was trying to fire upon and she was likely not the intended target.

The suspect shot the victim about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Paradise Hills Drive, but Fort Worth police did not provide any other details.

McIntosh was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The shooter left the scene, and police did not announce an arrest.