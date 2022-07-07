Teen identified as gunman accused of killing 17-year-old on Dallas street in April

Dallas police asked for help Thursday to find an 18-year-old accused of shooting to death another teen in April on a Dallas street.

Dallas police identified the suspect as Deandre Hamilton who is accused of murder in the killing of 17-year-old Salvador Milan.

Milan was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on April 4 in the 2500 block of Keeler St. in Dallas.

Milan’s body was located in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan.

Dallas police have not released information on a motive for the shooting.

Dallas patrol officers responded to a shooting call at about 7:41 p.m. on April 4.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.