Teen identified as second victim shot in north Fort Worth double homicide, officials say

The second victim in Tuesday night’s north Fort Worth double homicide has been identified.

Manuel Alejandro Guzman Jr., 19, was shot multiple times in a house in the 2800 block of Lulu Street, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in a local hospital.

The other victim, 19-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, was also shot multiple times at the Lulu Street home. He was publicly identified Thursday.

Officers had responded to the residence on Lulu Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition and later died from their injuries, officials said.

The shooter fled the scene, and there are no suspects in custody. Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating the motive for the shooting, police said.

Neighbors told Telemundo they frequently hear gunshots, but this is the first homicide they can remember in the neighborhood.

A woman who was not identified told Telemundo that the shooting took place close to her house.

“I hope they catch him (the shooter) because we are afraid,” she said in Spanish.