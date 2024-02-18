Teen at Indiana car wash sprays rude customer with water after lemonade thrown at her

A teen in Indiana is going viral after she defended herself against a rude customer who threw lemonade in her face inside a car wash.

The video shows Anna Harycki, 18, spraying water from a powerful hose through the open window of a rude customer’s vehicle while working at a car wash.

The 14-second clip shows Harycki power-washing a white sedan when the driver suddenly rolls down her window and chucks lemonade from a plastic cup at her.

In response, Harycki swiftly retaliates, without missing a beat, and sprays the driver with water from her power hose.

"I was loading the car like I did with so many cars before that, making sure they safely entered the car wash belt," Harycki told What’sTheJam. "Once I pulled the car in all the way, I put the numbers into the system, so they got the car wash they paid for."

Many viewers have commented on the video, which has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, saying the customer got what they deserved.

"How miserable do you have to be to throw a drink at a teenager doing her job?" one person commented.

"What could possibly inspire someone to treat a completely innocent stranger like that??" another person wrote.

Harycki, who is a student, said her employer sided with her to ensure her workplace safety.

"I told my managers, who were not OK with [the customer] throwing a drink at me," she told the New York Post.

The customer and her boyfriend have been banned from the car wash for life, the Post reported.





