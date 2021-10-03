Teen indicted in 2017 Lawrence murder case

Oct. 3—LAWRENCE — Emmanuel Disla was allegedly just 14 years old when he shot and killed Mindy Tran, 25, in 2017, police said.

Disla, now 18, was recently indicted by the Essex County grand jury on a murder charge, authorities said.

In August, Disla was charged with murder in the 4-year-old crime and held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

He now faces arraignment in Salem Superior Court, where his case will be transferred and the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.

Disla is accused of shooting Tran, 25, on Hillside Avenue on Nov. 26, 2017.

According to a state trooper's report, Disla planned "to rob this female drug dealer" and then shot her after "receiving orders" from a member of the Trinitario street gang.

Tran, who was found unresponsive at the wheel of a Nissan Maxima, had gunshot wounds in her left shoulder and back. She had crashed into a parked car nearby, according to an affidavit written by Trooper Joshua Ulrich, who is assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Ulrich wrote.

In May 2020, another trooper working in crime scene services was able to identify a previously unknown fingerprint taken from the door of the Maxima Tran was driving when she was killed.

Using that fingerprint, and additional information uncovered in April 2021, Ulrich was able to identify "cooperating witnesses" in the case which ultimately led to Disla's arrest, according to his report.

Tran's murder was the 10th of 11 killings in Lawrence in 2017.

