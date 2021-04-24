Teen indicted for child rape in Middletown already accused of attacking juvenile center employee

Apr. 23—A teen indicted on child rape charges already was facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a worker at the Butler County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

Nicolas Jeremiah Watson, 19, of Freedom Court in Middletown, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of kidnapping for alleged crimes involving a 9-year-old girl, according to the grand jury and police reports.

The indictment states the sexual assaults occurred between July 1, 2017, and Aug. 26, 2018. Watson was 16 at the time of the alleged crimes.

According to the Middletown police report, the crimes were reported in August 2019. The case originated in juvenile court before Watson was indicted in adult court for the crimes allegedly committed as a juvenile.

In January, Watson was indicted for assault and kidnapping of a female worker at the Butler County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center on Dec. 10. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office report, Watson grabbed the employee and pulled her into a bathroom, shutting the door.

Court documents say Watson attacked the woman "for purpose to engage in sexual activity against (her) will." The woman's knee was injured in the assault.

Butler County Juvenile Court administrator Rob Clevenger said Watson was in the juvenile facility on the sexual assault case from Middletown allegedly committed when he was a juvenile. Watson was in the school area of the facility and requested to use the restroom. When the employee escorted him to the restroom area, the attack happened.

"It was a very scary situation," Clevenger said. "Fortunately our staff did everything right on that day and did it quickly. Their timely actions both before and during the incident prevented this from being even a more serious assault."

The employee did continue to work at the facility for a time, but ultimately left the job.

Story continues

"Unfortunately this incident also led to a young youth leader leaving a field of her choice," Clevenger said. "The realities of that situation led to her making the decision to leave."

Watson is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond for the kidnapping and assault charges. He has entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in Butler County Common Pleas Court and a forensic psychological evaluation has been ordered.

Arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for April 28.