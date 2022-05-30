Teen indicted in connection with 2021 homicide, DA says

A 17-year-old is indicted after a Frayser shooting that left a man dead in 2021, according to the Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

On August 14 around 11:30 p.m. Malik Gibson, 20, drove up to a pump at a gas station in the 3700 block of North Watkins.

Gibson entered the store and when he came back to his car the teenager shot him in the head, neck, chest, and left arm, according to documents.

Surveillance video showed the teenager taking car keys from Gibson’s pocket and driving away in his car, according to a release.

A week later, he was charged and arrested.

A grand jury indicted him on counts of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery.

He is being held on $750,000 bond at Shelby County Jail East.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: