Teen indicted in death of local musician

Feb. 10—A teenager accused of throwing a punch that led to the death of a popular local musician in April 2022 was indicted Wednesday on one charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The indictment was one of 16 handed down by a Glynn County Grand Jury. Other indictments Wednesday included charges of homicide by vehicle stemming from a deadly October 2022 crash and aggravated assault charges related to a December shooting.

Edward Aaron Hunter III, 18, of Waynesville, is facing one count in Glynn County Superior Court of involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly caused the death of Travis Payne on April 17, 2022, "without any intention to do so by striking him in the head with his hand and fist, causing him to fall and strike his head on a hard surface," the indictment said.

Glynn County police said in a report at the time that witnesses saw Hunter and Payne arguing in a breezeway at I-95 Toyota as a 50th birthday party for an associate at the car dealership was wrapping up when Hunter threw the punch that led to Payne's death.

Hunter has been out on bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor since May 2022.

Family and hundreds of friends paid tribute publicly to Payne at a service on April 27, 2022, at Jekyll Square in downtown Brunswick. Mourners said at the gathering that Payne was a jovial, loving person who was much more likely to hand out hugs than to fight or be confrontational. He was 41.

In a separate case, Kevin Reyes-Molina was indicted Wednesday on three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, one count of reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence for allegedly causing a crash on Oct. 8, 2022, that killed Trevon Damien Armstrong.

Reyes-Molina was driving his white Ford Mustang under the influence while speeding through a 40 mph zone on GA 27 that day when he caused a crash that killed Armstrong, the indictment said.

In another case, Gary Beasley was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon for allegedly shooting Antoine Whyms on Dec. 2, 2022.

Police said in a report at the time that Beasley, 55, and Whyms were arguing at a location on Saxon Street in Glynn County where both men lived when Beasley shot Whyms, leaving him in critical condition.