Teen Indicted in Elmer Avenue Homicide

Sep. 23—A 17-year-old male from Buffalo has been indicted in the shooting death of a Niagara Falls teen on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo on Aug. 19.

The unidentified defendant is facing two counts of second-degree murder, a charge of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Police investigators say just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 19, the adolescent offender, while acting in concert with another juvenile, attempted to rob a 20-year-old male who was in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Elmer Avenue in the City of Buffalo. During the course of the attempted robbery, the adolescent offender, using an illegal gun, fatally shot the 16-year-old Falls teen who was a passenger in the vehicle. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Due to the age of the juvenile offender, the case against the 14-year-old was transferred to Family Court on Thursday.

The 17-year-old adolescent offender is scheduled to return on Dec. 8 for further proceedings. He continues to be held without bail at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad detectives for their work in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Chief Gary W. Hackbush of the Homicide Bureau.