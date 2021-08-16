Teen indicted on first-degree murder

Aug. 16—MANKATO — A Mankato teenager accused of fatally beating a toddler is now charged with first-degree murder.

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 17, was indicted Friday on first-degree murder and other charges by a Blue Earth County grand jury, according to a court document made public Monday.

Young is suspected of sexually assaulting and killing a 2-year-old boy he knows in a Mankato residence in April.

He initially was charged as a juvenile and a judge approved the prosecution's request to try him as an adult in June. Charges at that time included second-degree murder.

In Minnesota only a grand jury can charge someone with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Grand jury hearings are not open to the public. Only prosecutors and prosecutorial witnesses present evidence.

The grand jury in Young's case indicted him on multiple counts of first-degree murder: with premeditation, during a sexual assault, during a kidnapping and during a domestic assault.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott confirmed the grand jury heard testimony on Thursday and Friday and found probable cause to proceed with first-degree charges. He said he cannot publicly share and further details about the proceedings. He noted a kidnapping charge can involve holding someone in confinement.

It's not clear from public court documents why investigators, the prosecutor and grand jury suspect first-degree murder.

The toddler was found unresponsive in a Mankato apartment , the documents say. A medical examiner determined he died from "multiple traumatic injuries" that were "consistent with physical blows to the head and a sexual assault.

Young reportedly gave conflicting accounts of where he was around the time of the boy's death. He first said he arrived at the home shortly after another child found the boy. He later claimed he arrived after police were already there. Lastly he said he carried the toddler downstairs after the other found him unresponsive.

Young will make his next court appearance, for a pretrial evidentiary hearing, on Nov. 1.