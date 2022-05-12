Teen indicted for late-night shooting outside Riverview Park Community Center, DA says

A South Memphis teen was indicted for a fatal late-night shooting last year of another teen during a fight outside of the Riverview Park Community Center, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Javon Lee White, now 17, on a count of second-degree murder.

White was transferred from Juvenile Court and is being held at the Shelby County Jail East, DA said.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot and killed; teen charged with murder, MPD says

The incident occurred on Aug. 31, 2021, as White and several other youths were leaving the community center gym in the 1800 block of Kansas Street.

According to a press release, White and Andre Smith, 17, got into an argument.

Smith knocked White to the ground, and White responded by pulling out a gun.

Smith was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: