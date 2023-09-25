Teen’s infant daughter in car during shootout at Gallatin apartment complex

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police arrest two teenagers accused of terrorizing a community when they allegedly threw up gang signs and then started shooting at one another with multiple families and children everywhere.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 19 in the late afternoon at the Chapel Ridge Apartments where, police say, kids were outside playing football and families were walking about.

According to Gallatin Police, that’s when a 19-year-old, identified as Day’Marrion Hall, pulled up with his 10-month-old little girl in the back seat and started shooting.

It all began days earlier at the apartment complex where teenagers were playing football when a 15-year-old allegedly flashed gang signs.

On the day of the shooting, police said Hall and the other juvenile both pulled out weapons and began firing at each other indiscriminately.

“It’s unbelievable that a father is just going to get out of the car and start shooting at random people while his infant is in the car with him,” said Captain Lamar Ballard, Gallatin Police.

Thankfully, amazingly, nobody was hit, but at least one bullet entered an apartment and lodged in the headboard of a mother’s bedroom.

“It was very terrifying,” the mother of a 1 and 4-year-old said.

She told News 2 that nobody was home at the time of the shootout, “It could’ve been something totally different.”

By Sept. 19, Gallatin police had arrested the 15-year-old who reportedly threw up the gang signs and then fired at 19-year-old Hall. On Sept. 22, GPD and SWAT members from multiple Sumner County agencies went to Hall’s home on Hollywood Blvd.

Body cam shows ERT members, rifles extended, using a bullhorn to summon Hall out of the small home. Then crews moved in and easily placed him into custody.

Hall’s roommate was found in the backyard and was also arrested and charged in connection with drugs found inside the house.

Police confiscated meth and pot and an AR-15 from the home.

“This was definitely high risk,” said Ballard. “When we pulled up his Instagram accounts he is flashing weapons. It was 5 p.m., broad daylight, he had no concern for life at all, including his own daughter. He had no concern for life whatsoever when he got out and started shooting around all these kids playing football at an apartment complex.”

Both the 15-year-old and Hall are charged with attempted criminal homicide and child endangerment.

Investigators told News 2, more charges are coming, probably reckless endangerment for all the people who were in the open area when the gun battle began.

The child is reportedly staying with a grandmother.

Police said they are familiar with Hall who was out of jail while awaiting court on auto burglary charges.

The 15-year-old is not from the area, according to police.

