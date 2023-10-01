Teen injured in accidental shooting at Deltona park, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old man was injured after a shooting Saturday at a Deltona park.

Deputies said they arrived at Three Island Nature Park off Brewster Drive around 6:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, four young people, ranging from 17 to 19 years old, were in a car when one of them, holding a gun, fired it into the front passenger seat.

Read: Officials: Roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee reopens after 6-year-old boy was injured

Investigators said the victim was hit in the back but is in stable condition at the hospital.

Volusia County deputies said the shooter, 17, left the scene.

But deputies were able to find him and said charges are pending after the investigation.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.