Teen injured by gunfire while walking to school in Peoria

Three juveniles were shot at, and one was injured by gunfire, while walking to school in South Peoria on Thursday morning, prompting Manual High School to go on lockdown.

Peoria police responded to the 2400 block of West Ann Street, which lies just across Griswold Street from Manual High School, at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, where they found three juveniles who reported an unknown person fired a gun at them.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked Manual to go on a lockdown following the shooting around 7:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted within 30 minutes, according to Haleemah Na'Allah, a spokesperson for Peoria Public Schools.

Peoria Public Schools Director of Safety Demario Boone and Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria have been in communication frequently following the shooting, Na'Allah said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 3 Peoria teens shot at while walking to school Thursday morning