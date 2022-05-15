Teen injured in Lansing shooting Saturday night, police searching for suspects

LANSING — Police are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old was injured in a Lansing shooting Saturday night.

Lansing Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired on May 14, 2022.

Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said the department responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 1000 block of Vincent Court shortly after 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

One male victim, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity, Schlagel said. The teen was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and officers do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Schlagel said police are investigating and searching for suspects. Anyone with information can call police at 517-483-4600.

