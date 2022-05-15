Teen injured in Lansing shooting Saturday night, police searching for suspects
LANSING — Police are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old was injured in a Lansing shooting Saturday night.
Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said the department responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 1000 block of Vincent Court shortly after 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
One male victim, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity, Schlagel said. The teen was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
READ MORE: Lansing police, Ingham prosecutor not following policies to reduce bias in traffic stops
This is believed to be an isolated incident and officers do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Schlagel said police are investigating and searching for suspects. Anyone with information can call police at 517-483-4600.
Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.
This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teen injured in Lansing shooting Saturday night, suspects at large