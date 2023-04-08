Teen injured after man fleeing police crashes into her while she was driving her “sweet 16″ gift

A chase through Duquesne left a local teen in the hospital and a man facing a laundry list of charges. It happened late Thursday night.

The teen’s mom spoke with Channel 11 over the phone. She tells us she’s still shaken up but is thankful that her 16-year-old daughter is alive.

According to a criminal complaint, Duquesne Police tried stopping an erratic driver nearby. They say the driver, Antwon Williams, took off at a high rate of speed and hit a van driven by the teen.

“At that point, they collided, and he took her further up the street and through the fence of the Duquesne football field,” the teen’s mother told us.

Police say Williams’ car shot into the air, turning 180 degrees before landing. Despite the significant damage to the front of the van and debris scattered along the sidewalk, the teen’s mother tells Channel 11 she got away with a concussion and other cuts and bruises.

“Just to look at the vehicle, it looked like my daughter wouldn’t have made it out of that accident,” she said. “[It’s] just a miracle. I’m so thankful to God.”

Williams was taken into custody and, at last check, is in the hospital. He’s facing a number of charges including fleeing, resisting arrest and DUI.

The teen had been using the van, her ‘Sweet 16′ gift, to get to and from CCAC. She’s a student in the culinary program. Money is being raised to replace it.

Click here to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 EXCLUSIVE: Former embattled Boise chief appears in line to become next Pittsburgh police chief Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023 Penn Hills mother arrested on DUI charges twice in 2 days, once with her child in car VIDEO: Stowe Township man accused of leading police on chase, crashing car before jumping off building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts