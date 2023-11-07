Teen injured in shooting at Chula Vista house party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting at a house party in Chula Vista Saturday night, police confirmed in a release on Monday.

On Saturday, Chula Vista police received multiple calls around 9:23 p.m. reporting that gunshots were heard in the 600 block of W Manor Drive and that people were seen fleeing the area.

Upon arrival to the house, responding officers located a 14-year-old boy on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds after speaking with witnesses still on scene, according to CVPD. It is unclear where on his body the injuries were located.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. His identity is being withheld by law enforcement given his age.

No other people were believed to have been injured during the incident.

While the incident remains under investigation, preliminary findings suggest that the victim was leaving a house party in the area with a friend when they were confronted by two unknown suspects, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

During the altercation, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. Molina says they then fled the area.

However, authorities are still collecting evidence to piece together what exactly happened. That includes speaking with witnesses that have not come forward yet.

Based on the number of partygoers, Molina says there could be several people with information that could help identify the suspects who have not yet spoken with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case or who can provide additional evidence, is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the P3tips website or mobile application.

“Their cooperation could help identify suspects,” Molina added. “They’re encouraged to come forward with information and any video evidence they may have.”

