Teen injured in shooting at Parkway Plaza mall parking lot
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says one person was injured in a shooting at the Parkway Plaza Mall's parking lot.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says one person was injured in a shooting at the Parkway Plaza Mall's parking lot.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
A 2005 BMW 325i sedan, last model year for the E46 3 Series in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
When you think about your financial situation holistically, you realize it isn’t characterized just by the assets you hold in your portfolio, but also the industry in which you work.
Just run the cables behind it and paint it to match your wall, if you'd like — it's 40% off right now.
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
Sophia Bush is also a fan!
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
The 47-47 score turned in by Mike Bell left both fighters, as well as the 18,766 fans at T-Mobile Arena, unhappy and sucked a lot of the life out of a very loud and energetic crowd.
Grasso and Shevchenko put on an epic battle Saturday for the UFC women’s flyweight title in the main event of Noche UFC.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?