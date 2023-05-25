Teen injured in shooting in Seattle’s Central District

Seattle police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting in the Central District Wednesday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 26th Avenue and East Jefferson Street for reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived just after 5:30 p.m. and found shell casings and a bullet hole in a parked car, but no suspects or victims.

While speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, police learned that a teen boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The teen is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.