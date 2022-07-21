Teen injured in a Skibo Road gym parking lot shootout on Wednesday

An argument at a Fayetteville gym ended in a shootout during rush hour Wednesday on Skibo Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officer Jeremy Strickland said the shooting erupted about 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Fitness Connection at 1937 Skibo Road. A teen, who was shot in the hand, was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

"Skibo Road is a very busy business district in Fayetteville," Strickland said. "We are extremely blessed nobody else was struck by gunfire."

He said investigators were working to determine the circumstance that led up to the shooting.

"It appeared there may have been a fight inside the gym that spilled out into the parking lot," Strickland said.

Other news: Fayetteville man killed in shooting Wednesday outside Frankie Avenue apartment

Several vehicles in the lot were struck by bullets and investigators found multiple types of shell casings at the scene, indicating that more than one gun was fired, he said.

No arrests have been made.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

The Observer app is free to download.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Skibo Road gym parking lot shooting injures teenager