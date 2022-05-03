A teen is in jail after another died & more were hurt in shooting, Columbia police say

Two weeks after a teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting, an 18 year old was charged with murder and other crimes, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Travis Gilmore, Jr., was arrested Monday, police said in a news release.

On April 20, Gilmore fatally shot a 16-year-old, police said. The victim was identified as De’Marion Corbett, a Columbia High School student, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Two other teenagers, ages 17 and 18, were injured in the shooting and were taken to an area hospital, police said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

At about 12:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at Riverside Apartments, a complex on Lucius Road near the Earlewood area, and close to the Columbia Canal and Broad River.

Officers found Corbett, who died at the scene, and the other injured teenagers, according to the release.

Gilmore shot the three teenagers after an argument about drugs, police said.

Information about how police identified Gilmore as the shooter was not available.

He was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes Columbia police officers, according to the release.

Gilmore will be held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he will be charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, police said.

When the shooting happened, Gilmore was out on bond following an arrest from earlier this year and those charges are still pending, Richland County court records show.

On Jan. 29, Gilmore was charged with unlawful carrying of pistol, a drug possession crime, and driving without using headlights when required, according to court records. His bond was set at $10,076.88 on the combined charges, court records show.