Teen Jimmy John’s worker stabbed by customer during argument over order, NC cops say

A dispute over a customer’s order at Jimmy John’s in North Carolina took a violent turn when the woman stabbed a teenage employee before exiting the restaurant, according to the High Point Police Department.

The teen, who was not identified, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro for treatment, police said in a news release. Her condition was not released.

Investigators identified the suspect as 45-year-old Demetris Holeman of High Point.

The stabbing occurred around 5:50 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Jimmy John’s on North Main Street in High Point, officials said.

“Upon arrival, officers were told an irritated customer stabbed a 16-year-old female employee,” police said.

“The suspect, Demetris Holeman ... is known to staff and had been previously refused service. Workers told officers Holeman came to the store to complain about her order. She then threw several items at the employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.”

Holeman left the restaurant and was arrested “a few hours later” at her home, police said.

She faces charges of “assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damages to the store,” police said.

Details of what upset Holeman at the restaurant were not released. The chain, which has two locations in High Point, is best known as a sandwich shop.

