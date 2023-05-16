Teen ‘joking’ around with gun fatally shoots his 16-year-old friend, Ohio cops say

A 16-year-old boy has died weeks after he was inadvertently shot by a friend, Ohio police say.

The shooting happened April 22 in Columbus, where police said the 16-year-old was shot as he and another teenager were playing with the guns.

“The pair began pointing them at each other in a joking manner,” police said. “The offender then shot the victim.”

Keontae Harper, identified as the victim in the shooting, was initially listed in “extremely critical condition.” He died Tuesday, May 16, according to social media posts.

He was a student at Independence High School and a member of the boys’ basketball team.

“Keontae was a light to any and all who encountered him, whether it was being a leader and pushing his teammates in practices and games, or joking and laughing with his peers on and off of the court,” the basketball program said in a Facebook post.

Katrice Harper, who is the cousin of Keontae’s mother, described the teenager as “an amazing young man.”

Police said the teenager who shot Keontae was arrested and charged with felony assault.

Charges were later upgraded after Keontae died. The 17-year-old shooter, who was a friend of Keontae’s, has now been charged with reckless homicide, according to The Columbus Dispatch and WCMH.

