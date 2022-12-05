Teen kicked out of party returns, opens fire and kills 15-year-old, Georgia cops say

A high school party ended with a 15-year-old girl fatally shot at an Atlanta-area event hall. Now, Georgia authorities are asking the public for help finding her killer.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, during a gathering on Citizens Parkway in Morrow, according to Clayton County Police. The party drew “hundreds of teenagers” from several metro Atlanta high schools, police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as Laila Harris, dead from a gunshot wound near the entrance.

Authorities said an attendee was asked to leave the party and returned a short time later with a friend before firing “multiple rounds into the building.” The incident sent partygoers scrambling for the exits, and police believe Harris was caught in the crossfire, WSB-TV reported.

No one else was hurt.

“At this time we’re asking for assistance from the public, we’re asking for anyone to come forward that has any information in reference to this shooting,” police spokesperson Julia Isaac said at a news conference, WXIA reported. “We need your assistance to find justice for Laila Harris.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation as of Dec. 5.

Morrow is about 15 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Teen shot through door while campaigning for Warnock ahead of Georgia runoff, cops say

18-year-old and 4 younger teens shot in ‘targeted attack’ at Illinois home, cops say

Teacher left bloodied in classroom beating, Georgia school says. Student to be charged