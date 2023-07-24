Teen kidnapped in Texas found over 1,000 miles away in NC, cops say. Now man sentenced

A teenager abducted from Texas was found over 1,000 miles away in a locked building, North Carolina officials said.

Now, the man accused of kidnapping the 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison, according to The Dispatch newspaper and details Davidson County prosecutors shared with McClatchy News in a July 21 email.

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, 35, was ordered to serve up to 29 years behind bars for child sex crimes and first-degree kidnapping. The case reportedly involved an Alford plea, when “a defendant maintains his innocence but admits that the state has sufficient evidence to convict him and agrees to be treated as guilty,” according to the UNC School of Government.

Deputies in a past news release didn’t share attorney information for Camacho, who was accused of taking “indecent liberties” with the girl and intending to hold her “in sexual servitude,” McClatchy News and WGHP reported.

The case dates to March 10, when Davidson County deputies said they learned police in Dallas, Texas, were investigating a teen’s disappearance.

“They were able to discover that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms,” Sheriff Richie Simmons said during a March news conference. “The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement.”

After the girl was lured from her home, officials discovered she had been taken to a property in Lexington, North Carolina. That’s where the teen was found in an outbuilding locked from the outside, according to deputies.

“I thank God that we were able to find this young girl,” Simmons said..

Camacho — whose first name was spelled Jarge during the news conference and whose last name was spelled Comacho in a sheriff’s office email to McClatchy News — pleaded guilty to combined charges of statutory rape, statutory sex offense and kidnapping.

He was given a 20 to 29 year prison sentence, according to Garry Frank, district attorney for Prosecutorial District 33.

Lexington is roughly 25 miles south of Winston-Salem.

