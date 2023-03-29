Teen kidnapped, tortured, held for ransom in Queens basement after drug deal falls through: feds

A teenager was kidnapped, tortured and held for ransom in Queens by a trio of drug dealers after a deal with them went south, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

After kidnapping him in Delaware, the dealers tied the victim to a chair in a dingy Queens basement — where they burned him with cigarettes, raked a knife across his throat and punched and stabbed him over the course of four days, according to New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

One kidnapper laughed every time the teen was tortured, the feds say.

The chaos began when the victim invited his kidnappers to his Hackensack, NJ, home around 11 p.m. March 17 to buy drugs from them, prosecutors said.

He hashed out a deal with them and brought them to a hotel parking lot in Newark, Del., where the money was supposed to be exchanged.

But when the deal fell through, the dealers grabbed the teen, threatened to stab him and bound his hands with duct tape before throwing him in the backseat of a white car, where they stabbed him in the legs.

The dealers then brought their victim to a basement on Rockaway Ave. in Queens where they tied him to a chair, beat and stabbed him and raked a knife across his neck, prosecutors say. They also held a gasoline-soaked rag against his eyes, burned him with cigarettes and threatened him with a gun, according to court documents.

The victim recalled that one kidnapper, identified by prosecutors as 27-year-old Cindy Aleman Fernandez, laughed every time he was tortured, prosecutors say.

The dealers reached out to the victim’s parents, first demanding $45,000 ransom then $60,000 for the teen’s safe return.

Secretly working with police and federal authorities, the family ultimately offered the kidnappers $20,000.

The dealers directed their victim’s mother to drop off the money near Jamaica Ave. and Warwick St. in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, at 11 p.m. March 21, four days after the kidnapping.

The teen was ultimately set free on the Jackie Robinson Parkway, according to court papers.

Story continues

Tracking location data from the victim’s phone as well as following a dark-colored SUV used in the ransom pick up, federal investigators were able to track the kidnappers to the Rockaway Ave. address where the victim was held.

Search warrants of both locations turned up money from the drop off as well as the victim’s blood.

The suspects sold the white car used in the kidnapping to a local junk yard but investigators managed to locate the vehicle, where more blood evidence was found.

Suspects Aleman Fernandez, Dennis Reyes Mora, 37, and Alexander Cruz, 26, are each charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. They all live in Brownsville, Brooklyn, according to prosecutors.

All three suspects were ordered held without bail during a brief arraignment in Newark Federal Court Tuesday. They faces sentences of up to life in prison if convicted.