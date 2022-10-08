Teen killed, 2nd wounded in Highway 99 town. Tulare deputies search for shooter in car

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night were searching for a gunman in a car after a 15-year-old boy was shot to death and his friend wounded in Pixley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said the shooting took place about 6 p.m. at Elm Street and Lavonia Avenue two blocks east of Highway 99. The surviving victim was rushed to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 559-733-6218.