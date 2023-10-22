Teen killed, 3 others injured in Oakley house party shooting

OAKLEY, Calif. - Oakley police are investigating a shooting at a house party on Saturday that left one 16-year-old dead and three other people injured, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said in a press release.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Shannon Way in Oakley around 11:15 p.m. after someone reported a shooting and several people hurt.

Once on scene, officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds and five spent 9mm casings in front of the home.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three other victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the home just 30 minutes before the shooting for noise complaints emanating from a large party.

Police believe there was only one shooter, who is still at-large.

"This was a very chaotic scene and Oakley police personnel are actively working with dozens of potential witnesses in an attempt to ascertain the identification of the suspect," Beard said in a press release.

One witness told police that a group of 20 to 30 "kids" showed up and tried to get into the party via the front door, which was locked so the group entered the backyard via a gate on the side of the house.

Police said screaming was then heard from inside the home and several people were seen running out of the front door. Shortly after that five to six shots were near the front of the residence.

"No parent should ever have to receive the news that happened last night and live through the horror of losing a child," Beard said. "This is an active investigation, and it is our top priority right now. This is very much of a 'no rest until an arrest' approach for our investigators and officers."

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they are being urged to contact the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.