Teen killed, 3 wounded in Cumberland shooting

Oct. 28—CUMBERLAND — A teen was killed and three others wounded after gunfire broke out early Saturday in an alley off South Mechanic Street, Cumberland Police said.

Police said the "chaotic scene" unfolded about 1:40 a.m. when they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died at UPMC Western Maryland where he was taken by a Cumberland Department ambulance.

Police said three additional victims between the ages of 20 and 24 were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds, which were reportedly not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shootings reportedly occurred in a crowded area and investigators are asking any witnesses to contact them at 301-777-1600, cpd@cumberlandmd.gov or Crime Solvers at https://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com/tip.htm.

City police were assisted by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.