Teen who killed 71-year-old man in attempted carjacking sentenced to 20 years

A judge Monday sentenced teenager Edgar Tolentino to 20 years for the murder of a 71-year-old Irondequoit man during an attempted carjacking.

Tolentino, 17, was one of two teenagers who tried to carjack Richard Sciascia in Gates in April 2021. When Sciascia, 71, refused to give up his vehicle, Tolentino shot him in the upper body.

Sciasia, of Irondequoit, later died of the wounds.

In June, Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The second teen, Anthony Jacobs, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted murder.

Both were 16 at the time of the crime.

Jacobs is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Edgar Tolentino sentenced for killing Richard Sciascia