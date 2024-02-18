Teen killed, another injured after altercation leads to shooting in Palmetto: police

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One teen is dead and another teen is wounded after they were shot in Palmetto Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 12th Street Drive West, the Palmetto Police Department said an altercation escalated between a group of teenage boys.

Of the teens shot, an 18-year-old was shot in the chest and killed, while a 17-year-old was shot in the leg. The 17-year-old is expected to survive.

Palmetto police are withholding the victims’ names under Marsey’s Law.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Richard Wilson at 941-773-6124 or to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com.

The shooting is under investigation by police detectives and the Manatee County Homicide Task Force.

No other details were released.

