Teen killed, another shot during a family dispute in South Miami-Dade, police say

A teen was killed and another was wounded early Friday in South Miami-Dade when a dispute among family members escalated into gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were shot.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he died from his wounds, police said. The 17-year-old girl was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have someone in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.