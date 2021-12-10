Teen killed, a baby and others injured after shots fired at car, Michigan police say

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a Michigan shooting that also left two teenagers and a baby injured, local outlets reported.

The shooting occurred in Lansing early in the morning of Friday, Dec. 10. Police were dispatched to the scene at around 4:20 a.m., WILX reported.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle containing three people with gunshot wounds. They also found an injured baby, The Lansing State Journal reported.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers — an 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy, and 10-week-old baby — were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, M Live reported.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, and police are still investigating the incident, the Lansing Police Department told local media.

The Lansing Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

36-year-old man shot during fight with neighbor over trash can, Alabama police say

Son of pizza shop worker shoots robbery suspect strangling his mom, PA cops say

Man accused of 2018 killing Natomas librarian facing March murder trial in Sacramento