Teen killed in Bensalem. What happened in Halloween night shooting?

A teen is dead and two others are injured in a Halloween-night shooting in Bensalem.

Police were called to a shopping center on the 2600 block of Bristol Pike around 7:30 p.m.

Officers "responded to the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue for the report of a large group of juveniles fighting. While enroute, the call was upgraded to a possible shooting," police said in a news statement.

Police in the statement said the investigation is continuing and they are looking for a "single shooter that fled the scene in a vehicle northbound on Bristol Pike after the shooting." Authorities said about a dozen shots were fired from the vehicle.

Three teenagers, ages 14, 17, 19, were shot in the parking lot, Bensalem director of public safety William McVey later told reporters in an interview broadcast on 6ABC late Tuesday night.

"Officers located three individuals that sustained gunshot wounds — two in the leg and one in the neck," he said.

All were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where one of the victims later died, McVey explained.

It's not clear which of the victims died or how the shooting occured.

One of the other teens was treated and released and the second is in stable condition, according to police, who said they are not releasing the teens identities at this time.

McVey said it did not appear the victims were trick-or-treating at the time of the shooting.

Police have not publicly identified a shooter or a motive.

Bensalem Police had additional patrols on Tuesday night due to the Halloween holiday, including both marked and unmarked vehicles, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More: What Bucks County DA says led Falls police to shoot a driver, and why he's now charged

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Teen dead, others hurt after gunman opens fire in Bensalem