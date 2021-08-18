Teen killed in Brooklyn Park shooting, police searching for multiple suspects

A teenager was fatally shot Tuesday while sitting in his vehicle outside a store in Brooklyn Park, according to police, who are looking for several suspects.

Police were dispatched to the African Market at 5700 Brookdale Drive at approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to an alert from the Police Department. Officers found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police believe the suspect walked up to the victim's parked car and shot him. The motive of the attack is not clear to police yet, according to the alert. They believe there are "several" suspects involved, who fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are searching for suspects and gathering evidence.

One person who is involved but is not the shooter is in custody, according to an e-mail from Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

"We have no reason to believe the public is in any danger," Bruley wrote.

