Teen killed in Clearwater shooting

Clearwater detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager on Tuesday.

Police received a call about the incident at 4:13 p.m. from the 1200 block of Engman Street, according to a news release issued Tuesday night by the Clearwater Police Department.

The 16-year-old victim died later that day after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. No other details have been released.

